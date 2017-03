TUNIS Three Tunisian soldiers were killed and others were wounded in an attack by suspected Islamist militants on Wednesday on a bus carrying soldiers in the city of Kef, near the Algerian border, the Defence Ministry said.

"Terrorists attacked a bus carrying military personnel ... three soldiers were killed and others were wounded in the attack in Kef city," ministry spokesman Belhassan Ouselati said.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Kevin Liffey)