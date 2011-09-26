Muammar Gaddafi's former prime minister Al-Baghdadi Ali al-Mahmoudi will contest any attempt by Libya's new rulers to extradite him from neighbouring Tunisia, his lawyer told Reuters.

In the highest profile detention of a Gaddafi associate to date, a Tunisian court sentenced al-Mahmoudi to six months in jail last week on charges of illegally entering the country.

"I'm not afraid to appear before justice in Libya because I am sure I did not hurt the Libyan people, but I have to reject the Libyan authorities' request because of the bad security conditions and a fear of reprisals," his lawyer, Mabrouk Korchid, quoted al-Mahmoudi as saying.

Al-Mahmoudi, who was arrested in Tunisia on Wednesday near its border with Algeria, will appeal his six-month sentence on Tuesday.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; editing by Barry Malone and Robert Woodward)