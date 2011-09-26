Air strikes hit Syria's rebel-held Idlib city, 15 dead - residents
AMMAN At least 15 people died in air strikes on the rebel-held Syrian city of Idlib on Tuesday, in some of the heaviest raids there in months, residents and a rescue worker said.
Muammar Gaddafi's former prime minister Al-Baghdadi Ali al-Mahmoudi will contest any attempt by Libya's new rulers to extradite him from neighbouring Tunisia, his lawyer told Reuters.
In the highest profile detention of a Gaddafi associate to date, a Tunisian court sentenced al-Mahmoudi to six months in jail last week on charges of illegally entering the country.
"I'm not afraid to appear before justice in Libya because I am sure I did not hurt the Libyan people, but I have to reject the Libyan authorities' request because of the bad security conditions and a fear of reprisals," his lawyer, Mabrouk Korchid, quoted al-Mahmoudi as saying.
Al-Mahmoudi, who was arrested in Tunisia on Wednesday near its border with Algeria, will appeal his six-month sentence on Tuesday.
PARIS The suspect arrested by police for attacking soldiers near the entrance to the Louvre museum in Paris on Friday has started to talk to investigators after initially refusing to speak, a judiciary source said on Tuesday.
BUCHAREST President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday the Social Democrat government had caused a crisis in Romania with a graft decree that prompted hundreds of thousands of people to protest, but he did not want to topple the cabinet or hold a snap election.