TUNIS A senior member of Tunisia's banned Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, suspected in the assassination of two opposition leaders, is among seven militants killed during a police raid outside Tunis, the state news agency TAP said on Tuesday.

Citing investigators, TAP said preliminary tests showed Kamel Ghadghadi was one of the militants killed in a gun battle with police on Monday night.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Kevin Liffey)