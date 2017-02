TUNIS Tunisian Interior Minister Lotfi Ben Jeddou said on Tuesday he was ready to resign, as pressure mounted to dissolve the Islamist-led government.

"I have a great wish to resign, and I am ready to resign," he told the local Mosaique radio station. "A salvation government or national unity government must be formed to get Tunisia out of this bottleneck."

(Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)