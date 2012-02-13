TUNIS Tunisia has broken up a "terrorist organisation" and arrested 12 members who had received military training in Libya and were seeking to set up an Islamic state, Interior Minister Ali Larayed said on Monday.

Larayed, a senior member of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party that now leads Tunisia's government, said that a further nine members of the group were on the run inside Libya.

"Those accused in this case had mostly been in prison on terrorism charges and a number of them received training in Libya during the Libyan revolution," he told reporters.

"We have confiscated several weapons including 25 Kalashnikov rifles and 2,500 bullets ... They were intending to establish an Islamist state."

It was not immediately clear whether the group was plotting any specific attacks.

