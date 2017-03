TUNIS Tunisian Prime Minister Hamadi Jebali announced on Wednesday he will form a technocrat government.

"After the failure of negotiations between parties on a cabinet reshuffle, I decided to form a small technocrat government," Jebali said in a speech to the nation.

He said the ministers would not run for office but elections would subsequently be held as soon as possible.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)