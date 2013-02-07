TUNIS Tunisia's ruling Islamist Ennahda party on Thursday rejected Prime Minister Hamdi Jebali's proposal to dissolve the government and install a cabinet of technocrats in a bid to restore calm after the killing of an opposition leader.

"The prime minister did not ask the opinion of his party," said Abdelhamid Jelassi, Ennahda's vice-president. "We in Ennahda believe Tunisia needs a political government now. We will continue discussions with others parties about forming a coalition government."

Jebali announced he was dissolving the government on Wednesday after leading secular opposition politician Chokri Belaid was gunned down outside his home in Tunis, sending protesters onto the streets across the country.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Janet Lawrence)