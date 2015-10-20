TUNIS Tunisian Prime Minister Habib Essid sacked the justice minister on Thursday after he reportedly criticized the United States ambassador for meddling in the country's internal affairs.

The statement from the premier's office did not give a reason for the minister's dismissal but said Defence Minister Farhat Horchani would assume the duties of the minister for now.

The fired minister, Mohamed Saleh Ben Aissa told local newspapers he believed he had been fired because he refused go to parliament for the approval of a new justice law.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara, writing by Patrick Markey, Editing by Angus MacSwan)