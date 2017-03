Tunis A policeman was killed during violent protests in the Tunisian capital on Wednesday over the assassination of an opposition leader, the Interior Ministry said.

The victim, named as Lotfi Zar, was hit by stones, it said.

Thousands of Tunisians demonstrated outside the Interior Ministry headquarters following the slaying of secular opposition leader Chokri Belaid.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Angus MacSwan)