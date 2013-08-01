TUNIS The head of Tunisia's Islamist ruling party refused on Thursday to remove the prime minister from his post, hardening its stance toward the secular opposition's demand that the government be dissolved.

Earlier this week, leaders from Ennahda party, which is facing mounting pressure even from its coalition partners, said they were willing to consider creating a new unity government to help ease the political crisis.

Tensions have been rising in Tunisia's since the assassination last week of a leftist politician, the second to be slain in six months, disrupting a political transition that began after Tunisians toppled an autocratic president in 2011.

Ennahda supporters have shown flexibility on how to handle the leadership controversy but have stood firm against the opposition's second demand to dissolve the transitional Constituent Assembly, which is only weeks away from finishing a draft of a new constitution.

"We are open to new deals ... But the Constituent Assembly is a red line, and we call on all members to return back to their work and complete the constitution," Ennahda party chief Rachid Ghannouchi told the local Mosaique radio station.

"We are holding firm to Mr Ali Larayedh as the head of the government."

More than 70 lawmakers from the Assembly have withdrawn from their work in the body in protest against the assassination. They have set up a sit-in outside the Assembly that has draw large nightly demonstrations joined by thousands of protesters.

The government was in talks on Thursday with the powerful Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), which is mediating for a compromise to bring a new technocrat government into power and speed up the Assembly's timetable for finishing its tasks.

