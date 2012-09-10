Steinmeier elected German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
TUNIS Qatar has ordered the expulsion of the son-in-law of ousted Tunisian president Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, who had fled to the Gulf Arab state during the Tunisian uprising, a presidential spokesman said on Monday.
Sakhr Materi, who was a powerful figure during the rule of his father-in-law, is wanted in Tunisia for financial corruption.
Tunisian presidential spokesman Moncef Marzouki said in a statement that Qatar had agreed to a Tunisian request to expel Materi.
The statement did not say where Materi would be expelled to and there was no immediate Qatari comment.
Ben Ali was toppled last year in mass protests that sparked the Arab Spring uprisings that have unseated several Middle East governments.
(Reporting By Tarek Amara, editing by Diana Abdallah)
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
WASHINGTON A White House official launched a blistering attack on the federal appeals court that blocked President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration on Sunday, calling its ruling a "judicial usurpation of power."
BERLIN German authorities on Sunday briefly closed the airport in the northern city of Hamburg after a discharge of a corrosive substance caused eye irritation and breathing difficulties among 50 people in a security check area, a police spokeswoman said.