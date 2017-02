TUNIS Tunisian police have detained 86 people after Salafi Islamists, angered by an art exhibition they say insults Islam, rioted overnight and clashed with police who tried to disperse them, an interior ministry media official said on Tuesday.

Lutfi Hidouri told Reuters at least seven members of the security forces had been wounded in the fighting.

Protests resumed in several areas of the capital on Tuesday morning, with Salafi Islamists and others blocking roads and tram lines in the Intilaq district, where shops remained closed, witnesses said.

