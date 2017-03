British Home Secretary Theresa May (front R), French interior minister Bernard Cazeneuve (front L), German interior minister Thomas de Maiziere (front 2nd L) and Tunisia's Interior Minister Najem Gharsalli lay bouquets of flowers at a makeshift memorial at the beachside of... REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

LONDON The number of Britons confirmed killed by an Islamist gunman in Tunisia last Friday has risen to 18 from 15 and the final death toll is likely to increase to around 30 people, a spokeswoman for British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday.

"We have now confirmed 18 British nationals killed and we expect that number to rise further ... and it's likely to be around 30," the spokeswoman told reporters.

