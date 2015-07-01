LONDON The number of Britons confirmed killed by an Islamist gunman in Tunisia last Friday has risen to 29.
British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday the number of dead had risen to 27 from 22. Britain's Foreign Office later on Wednesday raised that figure to 29.
"We do expect it to rise further," Cameron told parliament.
Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said that one victim, who is believed to be British, remained to be identified, but the police will require further time to confirm the identity.
The government has previously said the final number is likely to be around 30 people.
