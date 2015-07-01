An ambulance carrying British tourists, who were wounded during the Imperial Marhaba hotel attack by a gunman, arrive to board the Royal Air Force (RAF) jet at Monastir airport, Tunisia, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A tourist police officer patrols at the beach near the Imperiale Marhaba hotel, which was attacked by a gunman in Sousse, Tunisia, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

National guard members patrol at the beach near the Imperiale Marhaba hotel, which was attacked by a gunman in Sousse, Tunisia, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

National guard members patrol at the beach near the Imperiale Marhaba hotel, which was attacked by a gunman in Sousse, Tunisia, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tourist police officers patrol the beach on horseback near the Imperiale Marhaba hotel, which was attacked by a gunman in Sousse, Tunisia, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An RAF C17 aircraft carrying the bodies of eight British nationals killed in the terror attack in Tunisia, comes in to land at RAF Brize Norton near Oxford in Britain July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Union flag flies at half-mast as a RAF C17 aircraft carrying the bodies of eight British nationals killed in the terror attack in Tunisia, comes in to land at RAF Brize Norton near Oxford in Britain July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tourist police officers patrol at the beach in Sousse, Tunisia, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

National guard members patrol at the beach near the Imperiale Marhaba hotel, which was attacked by a gunman in Sousse, Tunisia, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tourists pay their respects in front of flowers laid out along a beachside in memory of the victims killed by a gunman at the Imperial Marhaba resort, in Sousse, Tunisia, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

The coffin of Carly Lovett is carried from an RAF C-17, which repatriated the bodies of eight British nationals killed in the Tunisia terror attack, to a hearse at RAF Brize Norton near Oxford in Britain July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Giddens/Pool

The coffin of Joel Richards is carried from an RAF C-17, which repatriated the bodies of eight British nationals killed in the Tunisia terror attack, at RAF Brize Norton near Oxford in Britain July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Giddens/Pool

The coffin of Carly Lovett is carried from an RAF C-17, which repatriated the bodies of eight British nationals killed in the Tunisia terror attack, at RAF Brize Norton near Oxford in Britain July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Giddens/Pool

The coffin of Stephen Mellor is carried from an RAF C-17, which repatriated the bodies of eight British nationals killed in the Tunisia terror attack, at RAF Brize Norton near Oxford in Britain July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Giddens/Pool

LONDON The number of Britons confirmed killed by an Islamist gunman in Tunisia last Friday has risen to 29.

British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday the number of dead had risen to 27 from 22. Britain's Foreign Office later on Wednesday raised that figure to 29.

"We do expect it to rise further," Cameron told parliament.

Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said that one victim, who is believed to be British, remained to be identified, but the police will require further time to confirm the identity.

The government has previously said the final number is likely to be around 30 people.

(Reporting by William James ans Shivam Srivastava; editing by Larry King)