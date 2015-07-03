A cortege carrying the coffins of eight of the British nationals killed in the terror attack in Tunisia are driven from RAF Brize Norton near Oxford in Britain July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

The coffin of Lisa Graham is carried from an RAF C-17, which repatriated the bodies of nine British nationals killed by a gunman in an attack at the Tunisian beach resort of Sousse, in RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, Britain July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

The coffin of Ann McQuire is placed in a hearse from an RAF C-17, which repatriated the bodies of nine British nationals killed by a gunman in an attack at the Tunisian beach resort of Sousse, in RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, Britain July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

The coffin of Philip Heathcote is carried from an RAF C-17, which repatriated the bodies of nine British nationals killed by a gunman in an attack at the Tunisian beach resort of Sousse, to a hearse in RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, Britain July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

The coffin of David Thompson is carried from an RAF C-17, which repatriated the bodies of nine British nationals killed by a gunman in an attack at the Tunisian beach resort of Sousse, in RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, Britain July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

Formula One - F1 - British Grand Prix 2015 - Silverstone, England - 3/7/15Mercedes Nico Rosberg of Germany (4th L) and team members observe a national minute's silence for victim's of the attacks in Tunisia a week agoReuters / Paul Childs

Spectators observe a national minute's silence for victim's of the attacks in Tunisia a week ago on 'Murray Mound' at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

Police officers observe a national minute's silence for victim's of the attacks in Tunisia a week ago at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Maintenance workers stop to observe a minute's silence for the victims of the Tunisia terror attack, at King's Cross Station in London, Britain July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Commuters stop to observe a minute's silence for the victims of the Tunisia terror attack, at King's Cross Station in London, Britain July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Cricket - Essex v Australia - The Essex County Ground, Chelmsford - 3/7/15Essex and Australia observe a national minute's silence for victim's of the attacks in Tunisia a week ago Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra

The Union flag flies at half-mast on the roof of Westminster Abbey in London, Britain July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON Millions of people across Britain held a minute's silence on Friday on an official day of mourning to pay tribute to 30 Britons killed a week ago by an Islamist gunman in Tunisia, the country's worst loss of life in a militant attack in a decade.

The Britons were among 38 killed when Saif Rezgui opened fire on holidaymakers at the resort of Sousse in the North African country.

Flags on government buildings, UK embassies around the world and at Buckingham Palace in London flew at half mast while at airports, train stations and across the country, millions of Britons, including Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister David Cameron, fell silent at midday in memory of those killed.

Organisers at the Wimbledon tennis tournament delayed the start of play to allow spectators and those in the grounds to pay their respects, while other sporting events including the British Grand Prix were also marking the day.

In Tunisia, the British Embassy was planning to hold a memorial ceremony and lay wreaths on the beach where the attack took place.

Last Friday's attack saw the highest number of Britons killed in a militant incident since four young British Muslims carried out suicide bomb attacks on London's transport network on July 7, 2005, killing themselves and 52 others.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)