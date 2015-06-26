BRUSSELS Prime Minister David Cameron said Britain's emergency response committee would meet later on Friday to discuss the attacks in France and Tunisia.

He expressed his solidarity with the French people over the assault on a gas factory and said he hoped to speak later with the Tunisian government to offer sympathy and condolences over beach hotel shootings in the resort of Sousse that have left at least 27 people dead.

"This is a threat that faces all of us, these events that have taken place today in Tunisia and in France, but they can happen anywhere - we all face this threat," he told reporters.

He said the Britain's COBRA emergency committee would meet later on Friday "to make sure we are doing everything we can to co-operate and co-ordinate with other countries ..."

He added: "we have to deal with this poisonous radical narrative that is turning so many young minds and we have to combat it with everything we have."

