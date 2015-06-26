As Israeli settlement growth slows, some drift away
BEITAR ILLIT, West Bank After five years, Batsheva Reback couldn't take living in an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank any longer.
TUNIS Casualties have been reported in an attack on a beach hotel in the Tunisian city of Sousse, and at least one gunman has been killed in clashes there, a security source said on Friday.
Sousse is one of the North African country's most popular beach resorts, drawing tourists from Europe and neighbouring countries. Tunisia has been high alert since Islamist gunmen attacked the Bardo museum in Tunis in March, killing a group of foreign visitors.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Dominic Evans)
BEITAR ILLIT, West Bank After five years, Batsheva Reback couldn't take living in an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank any longer.
WARSAW Polish prosecutors said on Monday they would press charges against two Russian air traffic controllers of deliberately causing a 2010 plane crash that killed Poland's president and 95 other people.