TUNIS Casualties have been reported in an attack on a beach hotel in the Tunisian city of Sousse, and at least one gunman has been killed in clashes there, a security source said on Friday.

Sousse is one of the North African country's most popular beach resorts, drawing tourists from Europe and neighbouring countries. Tunisia has been high alert since Islamist gunmen attacked the Bardo museum in Tunis in March, killing a group of foreign visitors.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Dominic Evans)