BRUSSELS European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini blamed "terrorist organisations" on Wednesday for an attack on tourists in Tunisia that killed 19 people, including 17 foreign tourists.

The EU corrected an earlier statement, removing a reference to Daesh, the Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

"With the attack that has struck Tunis today, the terrorist organisations are once again targeting the countries and peoples of the Mediterranean region," Mogherini said in a statement.

"This strengthens our determination to cooperate more closely with our partners to confront the terrorist threat," she said. "The EU is determined to mobilise all the tools it has to fully support Tunisia in the fight against terrorism and reforming the security sector."

(In this version of the story EU corrected an earlier statement that referred to Islamic State)

(Reporting by Adrian Croft)