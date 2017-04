TUNIS Gunfire erupted near a mosque and military base in the Tunisian capital Tunis on Monday, and a nearby school was evacuated, state news agency TAP and a security official said.

Details of the incident were still unclear, but Tunisian security forces have been on alert since an attack in March on the Bardo national museum where Islamist gunmen killed a group of foreign tourists.

