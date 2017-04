TUNIS Tunisian authorities have identified the suicide bomber from Tuesday's bus attack as a Tunisian national, and have made 30 more arrests since the blast that killed 12 presidential guards in the capital, the interior ministry said on Thursday.

Islamic State has claimed the attack, the third major militant assault in Tunisia this year following the attacks on a Sousse beach resort and the Bardo museum in the capital, both targeting foreign visitors.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Dominic Evans)