Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
TUNIS Tunisia troops clashed with armed Islamist militants in the remote mountains near the Algerian border on Friday, killing two of them, arresting another and seizing weapons, the defence ministry said.
It said the operation took place in Samamma mountains where the security forces since 2015 have been trying to contain small brigades of al Qaeda-linked militants who have used the remote region as a base.
Tunisian forces have been cracking down on militants since 2015 when Islamic State claimed attacks by gunmen against foreign tourists. Officials are also concerned about the return of several thousand Tunisians who left to fight for Islamist militant groups in Iraq, Syria and Libya.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Patrick Markey)
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said new sanctions under consideration by the United States would damage relations between the two countries, but it was too early to talk about retaliation, state news agency RIA reported on Saturday.