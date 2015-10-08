TUNIS A Tunisian lawmaker from the ruling Nidaa Tounes party escaped an assassination attempt when a gunman opened fire on his car from a passing vehicle, a security source said on Thursday.

The lawmaker, Ridha Chareffedine, said at least eight bullets hit his car but he was not wounded. Authorities gave no official comment, but the security source confirmed the attack on the deputy's car in the beach town of Sousse.

It was not clear who carried out the attack. But Tunisia has been hit this year by two major Islamist militant attacks, and militants have targeted politicians in the past, killing two opposition leaders in 2013.

