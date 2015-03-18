ROME/MILAN Four Italians were among the tourists killed in an attack on Tunisia's national museum on Wednesday while 13 were wounded, a foreign ministry spokesman said.

Earlier on Wednesday a spokesman had said that there were three Italian killed, while at least six had been injured.

The spokesman gave no details about the conditions of those wounded in the attack, which left 17 foreign tourists and two Tunisians dead.

(Reporting Roberto Landucci and Francesca Landini, writing by Francesca Landini and Philip Pullella; Editing by Ken Wills)