TUNIS Tunisian security forces have freed all the hostages held at a Tunis museum after a militant attack in which at least 11 people were killed, and the rescue operation has ended, a spokesman for the interior ministry said on Wednesday.

Two militants and one policemen were killed in clashes after gunmen assaulted the museum. At least seven foreign tourists and a Tunisian were also killed in the initial attack.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Patrick Markey)