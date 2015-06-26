CAIRO Twitter accounts that support Islamic State released three photos of someone they said is the gunman who killed at least 37 people, including foreign tourists, in an attack on a Tunisian beachside hotel on Friday.

The photos provide a view from the rear of a man walking down a street and holding an assault rifle. The Twitter accounts praised him, wishing him entry to paradise.

Reuters could not independently confirm the authenticity of the photographs. The gunman who carried out the attack was disguised as a tourist and hid his weapon in an umbrella.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Michael Georgy and Larry King)