TUNIS Seven Tunisian soldiers were killed on Monday when a fellow soldier opened fire at a military base in the capital Tunis, an army spokesman said, adding that the shooter, who was then shot dead himself, had been suffering from "family problems".

Ten others were wounded in the shooting at the Bouchoucha military base in Tunis, which alarmed a capital city still on edge after an attack in March by Islamist gunmen on the Bardo national museum.

