French Prime Minister Manuel Valls listens to a speech at the Prefecture as he campaigns for French local elections in Lille, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

BRUSSELS French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Wednesday France was standing by the Tunisian government in the aftermath of an attack in which at least seven tourists were killed.

"We are condemning this terrorist attack in the strongest terms," Valls said speaking after a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels.

"We are standing by the Tunisian government. We are very alert about how the situation is evolving," he added.

Gunmen attacked Tunisia's national museum near its parliament on Wednesday, killing at least seven tourists and taking others hostage inside the building, the government said.

