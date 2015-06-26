TUNIS At least seven people were killed in attack on Tunisian tourist hotel in the popular beach resort of Sousse, an interior ministry spokesman said on Friday.

A security source at the scene said the body of one gunmen armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle lay where police had shot him dead. It was unclear whether there were other assailants.

