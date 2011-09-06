Tunisia's Prime Minister Beji Caid Sebsi speaks during an address to the nation at his office in Tunis September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS They sold clothes, perfume and even grilled merguez sausages, but the vendors who packed the streets of Tunis after the country's revolution are no longer luring customers to their stalls.

Seeking to restore order and security and draw back the tourists it lost since the violent January uprising that deposed its president, Tunisia has banned what it called "anarchic" street stalls in the capital after complaints from residents.

It was an act of self-immolation by one such street vendor, Mohamed Bouazizi -- who sold fruit and vegetables from a barrow in the town of Sidi Bouzid -- that sparked the unrest that set the Arab Spring alight.

Now, with elections in six weeks and confusion over the country's new direction, many Tunisians see debate over the sidewalk stalls as symbolic of their conflicting concerns: they feel caught between worries over a slide in law and order and a desire to preserve their new-found freedoms.

The North African country's Interior Ministry said last week it was clamping down on the stalls that had packed pavements, corners and even tramway platforms after hundreds of small-time entrepreneurs made the most of the new freedoms which followed the January 14 ouster of President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali.

"It was like a dirty open air market, people shouting nonstop and leaving their mess behind," Tunis taxi driver Ahmed Ali said. "They were even selling merguez sausages on the street ... How do you think that makes us look in the eyes of tourists? It was absolute chaos. Tunis needs to be clean."

Under Ben Ali's authoritarian rule, street vendors were limited to a restricted area and often harassed by police. But after his regime collapsed when he fled to Saudi Arabia, their numbers swelled as they were left to their own devices.

Selling mostly cheap and fake-branded goods, their cries would mix with the chaotic honking of cars, and rubbish would pile up on the capital's streets after the day's trade.

Claiming such scenes gave Tunis a bad reputation, the Interior Ministry said it had also acted for security reasons amid a rising tide of theft and violence. It has threatened anyone who contravenes the ban with having their goods confiscated, a fine and even prison.

Police in the last few days have beefed up their presence on Tunis' streets, especially around the main Avenue Habib Bourguiba -- Tunisia's answer to the Champs Elysees -- where soldiers and barbed wire remain, nine months after the revolution. The street which leads to the city's traditional medina market was the focal point for Tunisia's demonstrations.

"Finally we can walk down Habib Bourguiba peacefully, it was just unbearable before," said passerby Samia Hlal as she walked down the avenue with her young daughter.

MAKING ENDS MEET

Tunisia electrified the Middle East in January when its revolution became the template for uprisings across the region -- particularly in Egypt and Libya. But the interim authorities have been struggling to restore stability.

On Tuesday, Tunisia banned the security forces from joining unions, prompting hundreds of police to protest against a transitional government that some Tunisians say has betrayed their uprising.

Tunisia's interim authorities have not yet publicly proposed an alternative location for the vendors but several local newspapers have cited the possibility of them being given spaces in an empty complex on the outskirts of Tunis.

Without a place to work, it is clear that for the sellers who relied on the free space, making a living will be tough.

"Does the government want us to be forced to steal now that we cannot work anymore?" asked one man who used to sell clothes off a cart on a street just off Habib Bourguiba.

"We want them to give us a place to work. I have a family of five to feed, how am I going to do that?"

Under Ben Ali, Tunisia was a police state and his fall released a tide of enthusiasm for freedom and democracy. But as Tunisians acknowledge, there has been a financial price to pay.

Official figures show revenues from tourism, which accounts for 6.5 percent of the North African country's economy and employs one person in five, have plunged by 50 percent in the first six months of the year.

Tunisian officials expect the economy to grow by just 1 percent this year, down from about 3.7 percent in 2010.

There are about 700,000 people unemployed in Tunisia, or about 16 percent of the workforce. Unemployment among graduates is now 30 percent, according to the prime minister and this is not a problem he expects to be able to solve any time soon.

In some areas, graduate joblessness is much higher, leading to regular street protests. In Sidi Bouzid, it is 48 percent, a figure that leads some to predict more trouble to come.

"While I am happy that we can finally breathe in Tunis, I do feel their pain," said one resident who gave her name as Amal. "These people only had their few goods to make ends meet."

Authorities in the coastal city of Sfax are following on the clampdown in Tunis and also imposing a ban on street vendors.

For shopkeepers like Ibrahim, who says vendors would park themselves daily in front of his Tunis shoe store and lure away customers, the ban is a welcome move.

"We lost a lot of money. We have to pay rent, taxes and staff and they would just put their goods in front of our stores," he said as he served a customer. "It's a relief." (Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian, Editing by Rosalind Russell)