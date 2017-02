TUNIS Tunisian Islamist leader Rachid Ghannouchi, whose party is set to be declared winner of last weekend's election, on Wednesday met executives from the country's stock exchange and encouraged more listings, a senior party official said.

Ghannouchi conveyed the message that the exchange was very important and he was in favour of more listings "to accelerate economic growth and to diversify the Tunisian economy," the senior official told Reuters.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Mark Heinrich)