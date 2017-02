TUNIS The secretary general of Tunisia's Islamist Ennahda said on Wednesday he was the party's candidate for the post of prime minister and may offer the president's job to caretaker premier Beji Caid Sebsi, the state news agency reported.

"I am the candidate of Ennahda for the prime minister's post... It is completely normal since the secretary-general of the winning party in all democracies is the one who takes the prime minister's post," the TAP news agency quoted Hamadi Jbeli as saying.

The agency said Jbeli did not rule out offering the president's post to Sebsi.