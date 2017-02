TUNIS Turnout exceeded 90 percent in Tunisia's first democratic election on Sunday, a senior official in the independent commission organising the vote said.

"Out of the 4.1 million people registered, more than 90 percent voted," said Boubaker Ben Thaber, Secretary-General of the commission. He said that many people who had not registered in advance had also been able to vote.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Tim Pearce)