TUNIS The leader of one of Tunisia's leading secularist groups, the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) said on Tuesday he did not want to join a coalition with the Islamist Ennahda party, likely to emerge the winner from an election at the weekend.

"Ennahda has called for a coalition government. We do not see any necessity to participate," PDP leader Najib Chebbi said on Mosaique radio. Ennahda will not have enough seats on its own to form a majority in Tunisia's interim assembly.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Louise Ireland)