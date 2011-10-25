A demonstrator shouts during a protest against the Islamist Ennahda movement in Tunis October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

TUNIS About 400 people protested in the Tunisian capital on Tuesday, alleging that the Islamist Ennahda party and other groups had used fraud to win votes in Sunday's election.

Unofficial results indicate that Ennahda won the biggest share of the votes in the election, which was 10 months after Tunisia set in motion the "Arab Spring" uprisings by ousting its autocratic president.

The protesters gathered outside a building used by the commission overseeing the vote, where they were surrounded by more than 100 police officers.

They carried banners which read: "What democracy?" and "Shame on you Ghannouchi!," a reference to Ennahda's leader Rachid Ghannouchi.

"There has been falsification even before the vote. There are parties like Ennahda which gave money to voters," said Saifallah Hanachi, one of the demonstrators.

"We are not against Islam, but Ghannouchi's party should be punished for these violations of the election law," Amira Ben Yahia, another demonstrator, said.

Officials with the election commission said there have been only minor violations, and foreign election observers said they were broadly satisfied with how polling was conducted.

The election is for an assembly which will sit for a year to write a new constitution. The victory by Ennahda has troubled some secularists. They say their liberal, modern values are under threat, though Ghannouchi denies this.

