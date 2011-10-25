TUNIS Tunisia's Islamist Ennahda party, citing its own unofficial figures, said on Tuesday an election at the weekend gave it more than 40 percent of the seats in the country's new constitutional assembly.

Campaign manager Abdelhamid Jlazzi, announcing the figures at party headquarters, said: "We realise the meaning of this ... Ennahda is now for the Tunisian people, not just its supporters."

He said the party would start consultations on building new institutions to represent the Tunisian people.

"We will not shut anyone out of our consultations ... including political parties in the assembly and outside it, and civil society groups and unions," Jlazzi said.

"There will be no rupture. There will be continuity because we came to power via democracy, not with tanks ... Our party will work with the business community to improve the social and economic situation."

Tunisia's election took place 10 months after a revolution ousted autocratic president Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali and set the stage for the "Arab Spring" uprisings that have re-shaped the political landscape of the Middle East.

Two days after the vote, official results have still not been announced but Ennahda's main rivals have acknowledged the Islamist party will dominate the assembly.

