Tunis Islamists are using the new freedoms offered by Tunisia's revolution to threaten the country's modern, liberal values, the leader of a secular party competing in this month's election said in an interview.

The October 23 election -- the first in the wake of the "Arab Spring" uprisings which began in Tunisia and spread through the Middle East -- has unleashed a contest between Islamists and secularists that spilt over this week into riots.

Ahmed Ibrahim, Secretary-General of the leftist Ettajdid Movement, said secularist groups had to join forces to create a counter-balance to Ennahda, the moderate Islamist group which is the front-runner in the election.

"Today In Tunisia, there is a modernist tendency that seeks to strengthen freedoms and progressive values ," Ibrahim said.

"There is a second direction which wants to use the religious feelings of the people and seeks to impose control and a specific lifestyle," he told Reuters.

His party has already clashed with Ennahda. It supported the decision of a Tunisian television station to broadcast the award-winning film "Persepolis," defying Islamists who said it trampled on religious sensitivities.

It also backs equal inheritance rights for men and woman, a principle Ennahda rejects.

Tunisia's secular community "should not underestimate the risks posed by Ennahda," said Ibrahim. "Tunisia's modern way of life is threatened ... We have an awareness of the seriousness of this."

FREEDOM BRINGS TENSION

Tunisians overturned decades of autocratic rule in January when they forced president Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali to step down. That inspired uprisings in Egypt, Libya, Syria and Yemen that have re-shaped the political landscape of the Middle East.

Countries in the region are again watching to see how Tunisia negotiates the next phase: building a new state.

One consequence of the revolution was that Islamists, who for years had been barred from politics and often thrown in prison over their beliefs, were for the first time free to express their faith and seek a political voice.

That has caused tension in Tunisia, one of the Arab world's most liberal societies where women's' equality is enshrined in the constitution, alcohol is widely sold and scantily-dressed foreign holiday makers sunbathe on the beach.

Ennahda's leader, Rachid Ghannouchi, has said his party will be tolerant towards liberal moral values.

But Ibrahim said this was "doublespeak," designed to hide the Islamists' real intentions.

Ibrahim, a former university professor, was a long-standing opponent of Ben Ali. His party, which evolved out of the Tunisian Communist Party, routinely faced harassment from Ben Ali's administration.

After the revolution, he briefly served as Minister of Higher Education before stepping down when the interim government collapsed.

Ibrahim said his disagreements with Ennahda "should not prevent co-existence with it in the constitutional assembly, within the respect of the rules of the democratic game."

"Democracy means co-existence with everyone, without exception, including Ennahda."

Ibrahim's party is part of an electoral alliance, called the Modernist Democratic Camp, which is expected to represent the main challenge to Ennahda.

The election is for a 218-seat assembly, which will have the task of drafting a new constitution, preparing for fresh elections and selecting a new government.

But the secularist camp's political muscle is limited because it is not united. The other big secular group, the PDP, led by charismatic lawyer Najib Chebbi, chose to stay outside Ibrahim's alliance.

Ibrahim said he hoped that, once inside the assembly, they would all join forces.

"We hope to strengthen the modernist front in the constituent assembly against any radical movement seeking to drag the country backwards and blow up all the gains we have made," he said.

