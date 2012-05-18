TUNIS Faysal Hizi leans against the wall outside Tunisia's parliament building to take the weight off his bad leg. He lifts up his trousers to reveal a scar across his knee. His foot is swollen.

"I still have shrapnel in my knee," Hizi said.

"Personally, I'm not asking for a job or to be sent abroad for care. I just want private care so I can work and support my children," he said, turning away as tears filled his eyes.

More than a year after the revolution that ousted Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali in January 2011, many of the hundreds wounded by police complain the standard of care has been poor, specialist help has been slow and they have been treated as a burden on the state rather the makers of the new Tunisia.

Hailed by the new authorities as revolutionary heroes, many of the wounded, including Hizi, received 6,000 dinars ($3,800) in compensation and access to free state health care.

But many have already spent their compensation on private care or medicine and say plans to help the wounded and the families of the dead longer term have been forgotten by a new generation of politicians squabbling over seats and power.

A taxi driver before the revolution, Hizi has been unable to work since he was shot and has been forced to rely on help from his retired father to support his wife and three children.

"When we go to the state pharmacy they say the drugs we need are not available so we have to buy them privately," Hizi said, producing a bill that suggests he spends the equivalent of some $600 a quarter on drugs that are meant to be free.

"Sometimes, you tell a doctor you were wounded in the revolution and he says then why did you protest?"

SEWING MOUTHS TOGETHER IN PROTEST

Living in two tents, pitched on the pavement, some 15 people have been protesting outside the parliament building since April 28, demanding better care for those wounded in the revolution and civil service jobs so they can earn their own living.

Ignored by officials marching past on their way into and out of parliament, some protesters resorted this week to sewing their lips together to show that, 16 months after a revolt for freedom, jobs and dignity, their voices are not being heard.

Peeling back the medical mask covering his mouth, Mohammed Snoussi revealed a black thread coming loose on his mouth.

"We want better care. Private treatment or treatment abroad for urgent cases. We want justice for the martyrs," he mumbled.

Four men had sewn up their mouths to attract attention to the cause, in danger of being drowned out in the cacophony of demands for jobs and justice post-revolution that see clutches of Tunisians camped outside ministries across the capital.

Samir Dilou, the minister for human rights and transitional justice, said the casualties were being treated at the state's expense but that demands for state jobs would take time to meet.

"The government has approved a law securing state jobs for the revolution wounded and for one person in each martyr's family, but this law must be discussed in parliament," he told Shams FM on Thursday.

But the wounded say they are tired of promises.

They point to the fact that only two policemen have so far been convicted of shooting protesters during the revolt. A fact-finding mission on the abuses committed during the revolution only handed over its final report on Friday.

More than 300 people are known to have been killed in the Tunisian revolution but no official list of dead or wounded yet exists. That was outside the remit of the fact-finding mission.

It took more than a year of sustained public pressure for people who had suffered more serious injuries to be sent abroad for specialist care. Qatar has promised to treat more than 20. Others will be sent to Germany or elsewhere.

"I was arrested on January 10 and released on January 12 in Kasserine. I had joined a peaceful protest demanding our rights and I was beaten up and had my teeth knocked out," said Husam Asidi, yanking out his false teeth to reveal a gummy gap.

Like most of the protesters, Asidi is from Kasserine, a town in the deprived centre of Tunisia where the revolution began and among the places that paid the highest price in blood.

Now, he says, the wounded and the families of the dead are treated like a nuisance by the officials who have come to power on the back of the revolution they sparked and suffered for.

"In the revolution, we went to protest for freedom, jobs and dignity and today we have none of those things," Asidi said. "But we will stay here until we get our rights."

(Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Michael Roddy)