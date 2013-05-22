ISTANBUL Turkish mobile phone company Turkcell cancelled its annual general meeting on Wednesday because an ongoing dispute between major shareholders prevented the approval of accounts and distribution of dividends.

The row between Russia's Altimo and Turkey's Cukurova and has stopped them from appointing a representative for a joint shareholding, preventing the formation of a quorum to approve financial accounts for 2010-2012 and announce the amount and timing of dividends for those years.

The disagreement has left Turkey's biggest mobile phone operator unable to agree the composition of its board or pursue a coherent growth strategy.

Turkcell shares fell 3.35 percent to 11.55 lira at 1134 GMT. Analysts had expected the distribution of dividends worth 2.9 billion lira. Turkey's main share index was up 0.76 percent.

It was not clear when a new meeting would be scheduled.

Altimo, the telecoms arm of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group has a 13.2 percent stake in Turkcell and Nordic telecoms company TeliaSonera is the biggest shareholder with 38 percent.

The row centres on Istanbul-based Cukurova Holding's disputed 13.8 percent stake in Turkcell, which is a controlling stake due to the structure of its shareholders. Altimo and Cukurova share ownership of the holding company behind the listed Turkcell business.

Altimo seized the stake from Cukurova after the latter defaulted on a $1.7 billion loan eight years ago.

The Privy Council court ruled in January that Cukurova could recover its stake if it repays Alfa, including interest, but the holding is also struggling with other debts which led to Turkey's Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) seizing control of 45 Cukurova-owned companies last week.

Altimo Vice President Evgeny Dumalkin told Reuters in an email that the deadlock will only be resolved once the UK Privy Council makes a final ruling on the ownership of the stake which "we hope will come out soon".

Teliasonera is involved in a separate battle with Cukurova, having agreed to buy the disputed stake for $3.1 billion before Cukurova backed out and refused to pay court-imposed damages.

Cukurova is trying to keep itself afloat and regain full control of its stake in Turkcell.

($1 = 1.8431 Turkish liras)

