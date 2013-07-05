ISTANBUL Britain's Privy Council said on Friday it will give its verdict on the ownership of controlling stake of Turkey's biggest mobile phone operator Turkcell on July 9, although the ruling may not end the eight-year dispute between major shareholders.

Turkey's Cukurova and Russia's Altimo forced the cancellation of its annual general meeting last month, leaving it unable to agree the composition of its board and preventing the approval of accounts and distribution of dividends.

The row centres on Cukurova's 13.8 percent stake, which is a controlling stake due to the shareholder structure and which Altimo seized when Cukurova defaulted on a $1.35 billion (901.3 million pounds) loan eight years ago. Altimo separately owns 13.2 percent of Turkcell.

Altimo owns 49 percent and Cukurova 51 percent of the holding company behind the listed Turkcell business. Nordic telecoms group TeliaSonera is Turkcell's biggest shareholder with 38 percent.

The British court ruled in January that Russian telecoms firm Altimo had been entitled to appropriate shares in Turkcell over a defaulted loan, but said Cukurova should have an opportunity to redeem the shares "on appropriate conditions".

The court said in January that next ruling would be final but in a statement on Friday it said it had heard further submissions as to the basis and terms of that recovery and will give judgment on those issues on July 9.

Turkcell's parent company Cukurova Telecoms Holding is registered in the British Virgin Islands, which is why the case is being dealt with by the Privy Council - the final court of appeal for many Commonwealth countries and overseas territories.

(Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Louise Ireland)