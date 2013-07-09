FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
LONDON A British court ruled on Tuesday that Turkey's Cukurova Group must pay $1.565 billion (1 billion pounds) within 60 days to Russian telecoms firm Altimo to redeem Turkcell shares over a defaulted loan, in a step to end an eight-year dispute between major shareholders.
Turkcell (TCELL.IS) shares rose 3.57 percent after the ruling.
Cukurova, a holding company of Turkish tycoon Mehmet Emin Karamehmet, is registered in the British Virgin Islands which is why the case is being dealt with by Britain's Privy Council. It is the final court of appeal for many Commonwealth countries, including the British Virgin Islands.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Writing by Seda Sezer)
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT After more than a year of negotiations, Deutsche Boerse got only 30 minutes notice on Sunday from the London Stock Exchange that their planned merger was effectively over, sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.