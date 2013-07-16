PageGroup's profit up 11.7 percent on overseas growth
British recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported an 11.7 percent rise in full-year profit as overseas growth more than offset a continued cooling in the UK hiring market.
ISTANBUL Turkey's Cukurova Group has sought more time to pay $1.565 billion to redeem Turkcell shares from Russian telecoms firm Altimo over a defaulted loan, a British court said on Tuesday, a week after the gave Cukurova 60 days to pay the sum.
Britain's Privy Council said in a emailed statement that Cukurova had applied for an extension to until appeals have been resolved in a separate case being heard by the U.S. Court of Appeals.
(Writing by Daren Butler)
BEIJING China posted its first monthly trade deficit in three years in February as imports surged at their fastest pace since early 2012, driven by its strong demand for commodities from iron ore to crude oil and coal.
LONDON Insurer Legal & General posted an 11 percent rise in 2016 adjusted operating profit to 1.63 billion pounds, boosted by a strong performance in its retirement business, it said on Wednesday.