ANKARA A man set himself alight outside the building housing the Turkish prime minister's office in Ankara on Wednesday but the fire was immediately extinguished by security staff, Turkish media reported.

The reports did not give any information about his motive. Hurriyet newspaper said on its website the man had doused himself in petrol before setting himself on fire and was later taken to hospital.

(This version of the story Corrects day to Wednesday from Monday.)

