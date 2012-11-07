French junior minister resigns to join Hamon presidential campaign
PARIS A junior minister resigned from France's Socialist government on Monday to join the presidential campaign of leftist Benoit Hamon, she said in a newspaper interview.
ANKARA A man set himself alight outside the building housing the Turkish prime minister's office in Ankara on Wednesday but the fire was immediately extinguished by security staff, Turkish media reported.
The reports did not give any information about his motive. Hurriyet newspaper said on its website the man had doused himself in petrol before setting himself on fire and was later taken to hospital.
(This version of the story Corrects day to Wednesday from Monday.)
(Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
PARIS A junior minister resigned from France's Socialist government on Monday to join the presidential campaign of leftist Benoit Hamon, she said in a newspaper interview.
WASHINGTON Former Republican U.S. president George W. Bush diverged sharply from Donald Trump's new administration on Monday, saying he supported a welcoming immigration policy and praising the media as "indispensable to democracy."
WASHINGTON A Pentagon-led preliminary plan to defeat Islamic State has been delivered to the White House and U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will brief senior administration officials later on Monday, a Defense Department spokesman told reporters.