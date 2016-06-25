Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
ISTANBUL A Turkish deputy prime minister said on Saturday that it was "unfortunate" that Pope Francis had labelled the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces a genocide, and that it reflected the papacy's "Crusader mentality".
Departing from his prepared text during a visit to Armenian capital Yerevan on Friday, Pope Francis used the word "genocide" to describe the mass killings, a year after infuriating Turkey with a similar statement.
"The Pope's statement is very unfortunate," Nurettin Canikli told reporters in the Black Sea city of Giresun. "It is unfortunately possible to see all the reflections and traces of Crusader mentality in the actions of the papacy and the pope," he said.
Turkey accepts that many Christian Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire were killed in clashes with Ottoman forces during World War One, but contests assertions that that up to 1.5 million were killed, and denies the killings were orchestrated and so constitute a genocide. It also says many Muslim Turks perished at the time.
"It is not an objective statement, and it does not reflect the truth and ... the whole world knows this and so do the Armenians," Canikli said in comments published by the daily Hurriyet.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk, the chairman of EU leaders' meetings, called on Russia on Thursday to use its influence with rebels in east Ukraine to stop a recent spike in violence there.
PARIS Pressure on French presidential candidate Francois Fillon to pull out of the election race grew on Thursday as some lawmakers in his own camp urged him to abandon his bid in the face of a fake work scandal to save the conservatives from defeat.