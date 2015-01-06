ANKARA Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday it was not immediately clear whether a suicide bomber who attacked an Istanbul police station had links to any particular group but that he had ordered "the most comprehensive investigation".

"The authorities are investigating whether there is a link to any group ... We have given instructions for the most comprehensive investigations," Davutoglu told reporters in a brief statement in the capital Ankara.

