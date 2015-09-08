ANKARA Ten Turkish police officers were killed in a bomb attack on a minibus in the eastern Turkish province of Igdir on Tuesday, a government official told Reuters.

The attack came amid a surge in violence between the state and Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants. Turkish warplanes struck PKK targets in northern Iraq on Tuesday, two days after a militant attack killed 16 soldiers in Turkey's southeast.

