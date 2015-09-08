Iran sanctions 15 U.S. firms, citing human rights and Israel ties
DUBAI Iran has imposed sanctions on 15 U.S. companies for alleged human rights violations and cooperating with Israel, the state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.
ANKARA Ten Turkish police officers were killed in a bomb attack on a minibus in the eastern Turkish province of Igdir on Tuesday, a government official told Reuters.
The attack came amid a surge in violence between the state and Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants. Turkish warplanes struck PKK targets in northern Iraq on Tuesday, two days after a militant attack killed 16 soldiers in Turkey's southeast.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
DUBAI Iran has imposed sanctions on 15 U.S. companies for alleged human rights violations and cooperating with Israel, the state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.
Fifteen people were shot, one fatally, at a packed nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Sunday, and police said they believed at least two shooters may have been involved.