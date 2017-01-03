BISHKEK Kyrgyzstan's security service said on Tuesday it was checking reports a Kyrgyz national was involved in an attack on an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day and that it was in touch with Turkish authorities.

A gunman, who remains at large, shot dead 39 people at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul on Sunday. CNN Turk said he was believed to be of Kyrgyz origin.

The Kyrgyz security service gave no further details.

