ISTANBUL Two assailants who staged a hand grenade and gun attack on police at the entrance to Istanbul's Dolmabahce palace were detained with their weapons on Wednesday, the Istanbul governor's office said.

It said the attackers were from a "terrorist group", without specifying which group, adding they were believed to have been involved in an armed attack on the offices of the ruling AK Party on Aug. 8.

(Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)