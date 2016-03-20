ANKARA Turkey has summoned the Belgian ambassador to complain about a tent that was set up by supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) near the site of the EU-Turkey Summit in Brussels this week, diplomatic sources said on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu telephoned his Belgian counterpart to complain as well and request that the tent be taken down, the sources said.

The PKK, which has fought a three-decade insurgency in Turkey's largely Kurdish southeast, is considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the European Union and the United States.

