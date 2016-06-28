Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
ISTANBUL Turkish police were evacuating Istanbul's Ataturk Airport on Tuesday, a police official at the scene told Reuters, after suicide bombers blew themselves up at the entrance to the airport, killing at least 10 people and wounding many more.
The two suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up at the entrance to the city's main airport, officials and witnesses said.
SEOUL U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he would sound out ally South Korea on efforts to address North Korea's nuclear and missile programs as he arrived in Seoul on Thursday, including plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system there.
PARIS Sixty-nine percent of people in France want Francois Fillon to drop his bid to become the country's president, in light of a "fake job" allegation that has hit his campaign, according to a poll published on Thursday.