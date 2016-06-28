ISTANBUL Some flights to Turkey's Ataturk airport have been diverted after an attack on Tuesday, an airport official said, adding it was not clear what flights would be cancelled on Wednesday morning.

Turkey's justice minister said 10 people were killed and around 20 more were wounded in the attack. A Turkish official said two suspects blew themselves up before the security check-in at the airport.

