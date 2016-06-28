Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
ISTANBUL Some flights to Turkey's Ataturk airport have been diverted after an attack on Tuesday, an airport official said, adding it was not clear what flights would be cancelled on Wednesday morning.
Turkey's justice minister said 10 people were killed and around 20 more were wounded in the attack. A Turkish official said two suspects blew themselves up before the security check-in at the airport.
SEOUL U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he would sound out ally South Korea on efforts to address North Korea's nuclear and missile programs as he arrived in Seoul on Thursday, including plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system there.
PARIS Sixty-nine percent of people in France want Francois Fillon to drop his bid to become the country's president, in light of a "fake job" allegation that has hit his campaign, according to a poll published on Thursday.